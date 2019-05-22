Caboose Cobwebs: Monument in 1888
I recently came across a description of Monument as it was at the end of 1888 and thought I’d share some interesting insights I discovered. Monument was first considered a town in the 1870s, but not formally organized with a city government until the 1890s. In 1888, the town’s population was around 200.
In 1888, there was activity along the newly finished Santa Fe railroad tracks east of town. The railroad had built a large set of pens for shipping sheep and cattle. This is the earliest I have found of the shipments like these. At this time, the town was working on developing a water system. Most of the homes had wells, but the railroad was working on building a lake for cutting ice west of town. Perhaps that water could serve the town’s water needs.
Business-wise, the town boasted a general merchandise store, two grocery stores, a clothing store, a meat market, a blacksmith shop, billiard hall, and two hotels. One of the newest hotels was built near the Rio Grande railroad station. There were no saloons. Though there were two railroads in the area, one other was mentioned, the Missouri Pacific, which actually used the Rio Grande’s track between Pueblo and Denver.
There were big plans for a new, larger Denver and Rio Grande railroad station. The small station that had been built in 1872 was looking pretty sad, and the railroad had to compete with the Santa Fe. The idea of their own set of stock pens was also quite important. That new station was built, and larger than the Santa Fe’s. There was even talk of building a branch line west to an area to be developed as a quarry. It was hoped that a county commissioner from this area could help promote that project.
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. Mel is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. With questions and ideas for his column, contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.