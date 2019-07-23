Today we think of Divide as that little town west of Woodland Park. At one time the little town by the lake at the high spot between Denver and Colorado Springs was also known as Divide. A while back I did a column about Palmer Lake’s early days, but that is not what this is about. This is about getting trains over the divide.
A few years ago it was quite fun to go to the lake and watch trains struggling up the tracks from Denver. At Palmer Lake they would remove a set of helper locomotives, and these would go back to Denver to help another train up to the lake. In a day you might see 10 or more trains moving coal south like this. At one time there were even coal trains moving north over the line from mines in New Mexico.
I often wondered about how it was done 100 years ago. Those early steam engines could only pull a few cars, but when they started moving more people, even the passenger trains needed helpers to get over the Palmer Divide, as we know it now. Trains coming north from Pueblo could get up to Colorado Springs without much difficulty. Once trains passed there, the climb to Monument got stiffer. A station called Husted, named for a man who had a sawmill not far away, was a good spot on the Denver and Rio Grande for a helper engine to be kept. They even built a little engine house — a garage, so to speak — for the engine. It would help push heavy trains to Palmer Lake, then come back to wait for the next one.
Trains from Denver had these helpers, and at Palmer Lake they would return. Just west of the north end of the lake there was also a little engine house at Palmer Lake. It also had a turntable, where the engine could be turned around. The little engine from Husted used it too. After a few years the railroad started buying bigger engines, and the helper at Husted was not needed anymore. The helpers from Denver were still needed, but the little Palmer Lake turntable was too small. A track — called a wye, because it is shaped like a Y — was put in. Engines could turn around on that track.
Big modern engines can run in either direction, so a wye is not needed.
The little Rio Grande station of Husted is long gone, but it was under where the north gate to the Air Force Academy is today. There was another spot called Husted on the Santa Fe railroad, over near present-day I-25, but that is another story!
By the way, on Aug. 3 I will be speaking at Palmer Lake’s Town Hall on a day of RAILROADS!
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.