I often wonder how some of us would have survived in the mining camps of over a hundred years ago. As I read old newspaper stories of the time, some sound like everyday tales, but others show a big contrast to present day.
In the cabins and other residences, there was no electricity until, in most cases, the 1920s. Running water and plumbing was just coming in, too. Back then most people did not drink water as much as we do. Water for cooking and washing was often carried from community pumps, or even bought in stores. Bathing was something else. The men who worked in the mines bathed more regularly than others because it became part of the job. Most of the larger mines had problems with high-grading — when miners would steal and smuggle the most valuable ore out of the mines. To combat that, the mines created a novel system
When the miners reported to work they entered a locker room, where they removed their clothes. They could then go into the next room where they dressed in dungaree uniforms for work in the drifts. When the day was done they walked into the room and removed their uniforms, walked through a shower area, and then on to their clothes. The dungarees were regularly washed, using in some cases the water from the showers. Then the water was allowed to settle in tanks. Eventually, the dirt from the washing was bagged and sent to the mill along with the rock from the mine. The washings were often as valuable as the rocks. Up in the Black Hills of South Dakota in the cities of Lead and Deadwood, the mines continued this right up to when they closed a few years ago.
Telephones came to the people of the district before many got electricity. The lines were easy to run, but few of the average people could afford them. The electricity came to the mines first, then the towns, and lastly the outlying homes. Even in the 1950s, many did not have electricity. With no electricity, forget refrigerators. But that was not a real problem during the cold winters when food could be just left on the table. In the summer the food was covered to keep the flies off.
The main services in a town were fresh food and hardware. A fresh can of coal oil was as important as a bottle of milk. Most of the miners were not much for cooking, but a lantern and a stove for heat were essential.
Forget music, unless you lived near a dance hall. The rich and some of the gals in the red-light district had phonographs. In the summer there were band concerts. Some of the big mines even had their own bands made up of miners. The railroads had bands, too. Even in the 1950s, radio reception in the district was not that good. Until cable and satellites, TV was bad, too.
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.