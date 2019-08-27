In the Prohibition era, almost a hundred years ago, there were many people who worked on illegal stills in our area. Out on a farm, in an old barn or outbuilding might be a good place for a still. I ran across this story and thought I would share it with you. Since the family involved might still be in the area, I will not reveal their names.
The neighbors noticed some rather odd behavior from their friend’s goat. It seems the goat, which was normally mild-tempered, was now getting to be quite ill-tempered. It was hitting trees and, most strangely, a barb-wired fence. It was getting a bit scratched from this and did not seem to mind. Chickens in the area did not show the same effect, but they seemed to sleep more often.
The police chief heard the story and took a run by the place. It seems the goat was indeed bothered, and the chickens were quite calm, even though conditions on the place were indescribably filthy. He reported what he found to the county sheriff, who opened an investigation. It seems the property owner, along with another person, had been seen in the area of the courthouse selling bottles of illegal alcohol. This seemed quite bold, and a raid on the property near Fountain was planned.
In the early morning, the sheriff and the Fountain police discovered that there were indeed illegal stills on the property. It seems the goat had been dining on the mash destined for making liquor. The chickens had eaten some of the mash that was spilled by the goat.
Charges were filed against the property’s owner and one other. I suspect that jail time was probably involved. Compared to other cases, the brewers seemed to be small-time, and were sent off for at least some jail time. The brewing of the illegal liquor was a problem, even in this area, and some of the operations were quite large.
It was not usually animals that gave up the secret stills, it was usually large purchases of sugar. A few years later liquor was legal again, and most of the little stills died away.
Today, that goat may be eating a more valuable weed.
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.