There’s pride under the gold numbers of Cañon City’s white and black uniforms.
The Tigers carry the weight of a town cheering them forward, even when the losses have outweighed the wins under first-year coach Pat Bloemen’s rebuild. For the second time this season, the work paid off in a 19-16 overtime win over Discovery Canyon at D-20 Stadium Thursday.
The final touchdown was the first lead of the game for the visitors.
Players leaped to greet their coach in celebration, the smiles spread, and the Tigers darted to the crowd to thank them as the everyday grind rolled off their claw-marked shoulder pads.
Even against the Thunder, the runs were short and taxing. That is, until senior Braxton Jackson broke free in the fourth quarter for a 50-yard touchdown to tie the game at 13-all.
(tncms-inline)1583273919611486208[0](/tncms-inline)
”I was just thinking ‘don’t get caught,’ this one’s for the team,” Jackson said. “I gave it everything I’ve got. We always talk and stay positive about the next drive until it clicks.”
Balls have seemingly rolled the wrong way for the Tigers all year.
A 1-point loss to Pueblo County two weeks ago was the apex of the team’s misfortunes. The Thunder gave the bounces back, even when Cañon City struggled to take advantage.
The Tigers scooped up four fumbles and an onside kick but failed to turn the miscues into points or a lead. They stuck with it, even overcoming a roughing-the-passer call on Discovery Canyon’s final drive in regulation.
”We’ve just had so many times this year where the little things didn’t go our way,” Bloemen said. “It’s a testament to our kids — they’re resilient as heck. I’m so proud of them.”
Cañon City doesn’t allow wiggle room in work ethic, though.
The town of hard workers gives a culture of clocking in and out each day. Bloemen repeats it to his team routinely, capturing the essence of what makes not only a good football player, but a member of society.
Senior Max Hagans exemplified it in his pair of touchdown runs, overcoming multiple short gains to push through. Jackson did, too, on his scoring run.
The Tigers grew in strength as the minutes ticked away Thursday, even laying the biggest hit of the night on the final play of regulation.
When 3 p.m. hits, 10 years from now, Bloemen and company know they’ll have the burst to reach closing time.
Every day in the hallways and on the practice field, the effort and tone hasn’t changed. The Tigers love football, and their coach loves them — a soon-to-be winning combination.
”The hardest part all year has been knowing how close we are to experiencing that winning joy,” Bloemen said. “They’re bought in, and there’s still a buzz — the kids are loving what we’re doing.
”How awesome for our kids to see it pay off again.”
