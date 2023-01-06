Lorelai Murphy wore her gray and red screen-printed Tarkanian Classic shirt like a badge of honor.
The sophomore, and the rest of the Cañon City girls' basketball team, were given a showcase of the talent level in the region when they headed west to Las Vegas before winter break. Tough teams and a few double-digit losses had the Tigers seething the entire break, and when practice started back on Monday, it was Rampart that was destined to feel the brunt — it did in a 56-40 win for the Tigers on the road.
Murphy put up a team-high 18 points, thanks in large part to five 3-pointers. Of her points, 15 came in the second half when the Tigers pulled away, outscoring the Rams 30-15 in the final 16 minutes.
"We got our butts kicked out in Vegas," Murphy said. "We didn't want to be the team that's lazy. We wanted to get to the floor first and be the best version of ourselves."
Right outside the inbound lines in Rampart's gym lies a darker shade of wood.
Throughout the game's entirety, the Tigers were first to it — often on a dive for a loose ball or drawn foul on a drive. That same wood is where Rampart was assessed a technical foul in the final frame.
Cañon City held the hosts to just six points in the fourth quarter, and frustrations finally boiled over.
Fellow sophomore Alexi Till accounted for 10 of the team's 21 chances at the free-throw line and sank eight of them. When the smiles turned to scowls for the Rams, she couldn't help but crack a grin of her own.
"I think we wear on teams and our defense frustrates them a lot," Till said. "Then we go and draw fouls, too. It's pretty fun when the other team starts to get mad, as long as we keep our own composure."
The two are part of a new nucleus for the Tigers. They lost five seniors and replaced them with five sophomores. Zoe Kies and Bailey Turner represent the team's only seniors this season.
Coach Dan Heath empathically supported his team's trip to Las Vegas and added he'd do it again — anything to get everyone up to speed to rival last year's chemistry.
"It was a hard tournament and we faced some big, physical teams," Heath said. "Last year's team was so established and every girl knew their role — the hope is we can get back to that with this group.
"They're still in the process of finding roles and building that unspoken chemistry that you want a team to have. Experience counts and they're getting theirs now."
