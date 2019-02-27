2
Number of Stanley Cup Finals that Monument Ice Rinks hockey director Al Pedersen played in as a member of the Boston Bruins. Pederson played eight years in the NHL as a defenseman. He participated in the Stanley Cup Finals in 1988 and 1990. Pedersen was Boston’s fifth-round selection in the 1983 NHL Entry Draft.
.294
The batting average of Discovery Canyon baseball coach Justin Ross in his two professional seasons with the Anaheim Angels organization. Ross was the Angels 16th round draft pick in 1998 out of the University of Tennessee. He played as high as Single-A ball with the Angels.
56-24
Justin Ross’ coaching record in his four combined seasons with Discovery Canyon (2018) and The Classical Academy (2012-14). Last season’s Thunder team was 13-7 and lost in the first round of the playoffs. Discovery Canyon finished third in the Class 4A Pikes Peak Athletic Conference behind Palmer Ridge and Cheyenne Mountain.
- Compiled by Danny Summers