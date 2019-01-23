9.4/8.4
The team-leading points- and rebounds-per-game average for Palmer Ridge senior Sydney Day. She scored a season-high 19 points against Vista Ridge on Jan. 14 during a 63-30 Bears victory. Her high game in rebounds is 17 vs. Coronado.
17.3/6.9
The team-leading points- and rebounds-per-game average for Lewis-Palmer senior Joel Scott. The 6-foot-6 swingman scored a season-best 27 points vs. Centaurus. His high in rebounds is 16 against Vista PEAK Prep. The Rangers are ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 4A.
29
The points this season for Lewis-Palmer hockey player Greg Bilek. He has 15 goals and 14 assists, tops on the team in both departments. He’s had three goals in a game twice this season (Glenwood Springs and Aspen). Four times he’s had two assists in a game.
- Compiled by Danny Summers