Lewis-Palmer boys' basketball team
Caption +

The Lewis-Palmer boys’ basketball team is 19-0 this season and ranked No. 1 in the state.

 File photo
Show MoreShow Less

20.0/7.1

Team-leading points and rebounds per game this season for The Classical Academy’s Kade Walker. His high for points in a game is 27 vs. Mesa Ridge on Jan. 17. His high rebounding game is 10 (twice).

21

The RPI ranking for the Lewis-Palmer hockey team as of Jan. 31. The Rangers, a combined District 38 team with players from Palmer Ridge, is 6-5-1. The top 24 teams advance to the postseason. Lewis-Palmer won back-to-back state championships in 2010 and 2011.

110-18

The combined win-loss record for the Lewis-Palmer High School boys’ basketball team since the start of the 2014-15 season. Over that span, the Rangers have lost in the state finals twice, semifinals once and quarterfinals once. They are 19-0 this season and ranked No. 1 in the state.

- Compiled by Danny Summers

Tags

Load comments