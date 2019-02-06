20.0/7.1
Team-leading points and rebounds per game this season for The Classical Academy’s Kade Walker. His high for points in a game is 27 vs. Mesa Ridge on Jan. 17. His high rebounding game is 10 (twice).
21
The RPI ranking for the Lewis-Palmer hockey team as of Jan. 31. The Rangers, a combined District 38 team with players from Palmer Ridge, is 6-5-1. The top 24 teams advance to the postseason. Lewis-Palmer won back-to-back state championships in 2010 and 2011.
110-18
The combined win-loss record for the Lewis-Palmer High School boys’ basketball team since the start of the 2014-15 season. Over that span, the Rangers have lost in the state finals twice, semifinals once and quarterfinals once. They are 19-0 this season and ranked No. 1 in the state.
- Compiled by Danny Summers