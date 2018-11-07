163
Team-leading kills for Lewis-Palmer volleyball outside hitter Taylor Buckley heading into last weekend’s Cheyenne Mountain Tournament. Buckley had 16 kills in the Rangers’ three-set victory over crosstown rival Palmer Ridge on Oct. 16. Buckley also has 135 digs, which ranks her fourth on the team in that department.
545
The difference in passing yards for Palmer Ridge quarterback Ty Evans through eight games (prior to the Lewis-Palmer game) this season compared to 2017. He had 2,087 at the eight-game point in 2018, compared to 1,542 this fall. He has 20 passing touchdowns this season, compared to 26 through eight games in 2017.
877
Number of rushing yards Lewis-Palmer running Evan Walsh had in three games this fall against Cañon City (252), Lutheran (307) and Discovery Canyon (318). Walsh had a combined 12 rushing touchdowns in those games. In his five other games this season, he has 425 yards, including games of 155 yards vs. Evergreen and 107 yards vs. Coronado. All five of the Rangers’ victories have come in games in which Walsh has rushed for 100-or-more yards.
-Compiled by Danny Summers