5
Number of goals scored by the Palmer Ridge girls’ soccer team in its first three games this season. They all came in the same game, a 5-1 victory over Elizabeth. Anna Sveska, Sarah Miller, Anna Mason, Audrey Goebel and Kelsea Douglas each scored a goal. Palmer Ridge has started the season 1-1-1.
9
Minimum number of runs scored by the winning baseball team in Palmer Ridge’s first five games this season. The Bears opened the season with 15-0 and 11-10 victories over Mesa Ridge and Pueblo Centennial, respectively. They then lost consecutive games to Pueblo County, 10-5, and Grand Junction Central, 9-3. The Bears bounced back with a 12-8 win over D’Evelyn.
.615
The batting average of Discovery Canyon senior Nick Pastorello through the team’s first five games. Pastorello is 8-for-13 with a double, triple, four RBIs and seven runs scored. He has also walked four times and struck out just once.
- Compiled by Danny Summers