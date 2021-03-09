In the 20 years I have known Mark Swope and Glenn Millhauser as high school baseball coaches, they have always been reluctant to talk about themselves before their players. For them, molding young men into champions of life is priority No. 1.
Twelve months ago, as the ice and snow was melting away throughout our great state, Swope and his Cheyenne Mountain Indians and Millhauser and his Pine Creek Eagles, were preparing their teams for greatness. Swope’s group was the favorite to win the Class 4A state championship. Millhauser’s crew were eyeing an 11 consecutive league championship and deep playoff run.
But before a pitch was thrown, the Colorado High School Activities Association canceled the season due to its concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. The rest, as the saying goes, is history.
Swope had 12 seniors — seasoned with experience after finishing third at state in 2018 and fifth in 2019 — ready to take the Indians all the way. The Indians also returned their entire pitching staff.
“In my 27 years of coaching, that might have been the most talented team I ever had,” Swope told me last week.
Millhauser agreed with his friend’s evaluation.
“Oh man, Mark had probably his best team ever,” Millhauser said.
The cancelation of last season was a shock and a disappointment to a multitude of players, coaches, fans and parents. The lost spring was painful memory for prep baseball players and coaches throughout the Pikes Peak region and state.
After the shock wore off and a little normalcy came back into the picture, Swope, Millhauser and a few of their close coaching friends returned to the diamond last summer to work with young men more than willing and able to lace up their cleats and play on the stage they loved.
Games went on throughout the summer and fall. In August, CHSAA announced that the prep sports landscape would be altered for 2020-21. Seasons for all sports were pushed back and schedules were shortened.
The baseball season, which usually begins the first week of March, was moved to May. The 23-game schedule was cut to about 16.
In October, Swope and Millhauser came up with a grand idea that would allow some area players to participate in around 30 spring games. Perhaps more if the schools they played for made deep postseason runs.
Beginning this Saturday — and running through April 24 — a non-CHSAA spring baseball league will begin for Cheyenne Mountain, Pine Creek, Discovery Canyon, Air Academy, Fountain-Fort Carson and a team called the Thunderbirds, mostly consisting of players from The Classical Academy.
These six teams will play doubleheaders on Saturdays and single games on Wednesdays. The schedule calls for 15 games per team. There will be no games March 20-27 due to spring break.
The spring “club” season will include varsity, junior varsity and C squad teams. At last check, no fans, parents or spectators will be permitted to attend games due to strict COVID rules.
“CHSAA is treating this like summer or fall ball,” Swope said. “We’re trying to make the best of a bad situation.”
Added Millhauser: “This is all new for us. We’re all just kind of wading through this.”
The revamped high school regular season is scheduled to begin with sanctioned practices on April 26. First games can take place as early as May 3. The season could run as long as June 26 for teams advancing to the state finals.
“One good thing out of pushing the season back to May and June is that we will have better weather,” Swope said.
I don’t know about you, but I am looking forward to watching high school baseball again. The majority of players will never compete in another organized game after they graduate. A few will play at the collegiate level. One or two may even go pro.
See you at the ballpark.
