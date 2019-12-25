The Tri-Lakes Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 476-4825 for the chance to be featured.
CARE AND SHARE ANNOUNCES NEW CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado last week announced the promotion of Shannon Brice as Chief Operating Officer.
Shannon’s extensive background at Care and Share represents more than 13 years of experience in progressively challenging roles across Southern Colorado’s largest food bank operation. She most recently served as Care and Share’s Chief Alliance Officer, engaging closely with the organization’s partner agencies and program sites across its 31-county service area, as well as overseeing marketing, community engagement and volunteer engagement.
“This is an opportunity to think strategically about building our capacity for meeting future demands,” Brice said. “My love for this organization continues to grow and I’m awed by the strength of the staff and volunteers that make the entire operation work.”
As COO, Brice expands her responsibilities to include comprehensive oversight of the organization’s ability to deliver on its mission: providing food, partnering opportunities, and education to fight hunger and food insecurity in Southern Colorado communities.
Care and Share Chief Executive Officer Lynne Telford applauds the transition.
“Shannon’s outstanding tenure demonstrates a keen ability to build powerful collaborations and systems across the entire organization. This is an exciting time of growth. We’re delighted Shannon accepted this key role, as her leadership will continue to advance our mission.”
PASSING THE BATON: JACK WOLFE, MVEA CORPORATE COUNSEL, RETIRES AFTER 31 YEARS
Mountain View Electric Association, Inc.’s corporate counsel, Jack Wolfe, has retired.
Wolfe, who served MVEA for 31 years is succeeded by Matthew Richardson of law firm Zorn & Richardson, P.C.
“For over three decades, Jack has been dedicated to the mission of MVEA and to the electric cooperative principles,” Joe Martin, MVEA Board of Directors president, said. “He is a trusted advisor and has been integral in shaping and guiding our business practices and policies.”
Wolfe holds a degree in electrical engineering and a law degree, which made him uniquely qualified for his work with electric cooperatives. His first job at an electric cooperative was in the legal department of Tri-State Generation and Transmission, MVEA’s power supplier. Tri-State eventually made Wolfe head of its design and engineering division.
After some time, Wolfe decided to start his own practice. In 1988, he was hired as MVEA corporate counsel. Wolfe has served MVEA and over the years has represented many electric cooperatives in the western part of Colorado, most notably Sangre de Cristo Electric Association, Inc., which he’s counseled for the last 12 years.
Wolfe was also instrumental in the formation of MVEA’s Operation Round Up Fund. The Fund, which operates as an independent nonprofit with a separate board, provides grants to organizations who serve MVEA members and to MVEA members who are facing catastrophic needs. Wolfe wrote the original bylaws, rules and guidelines in 1999, and has provided his legal expertise to the fund pro bono for the last 20 years. Since its inception, Operation Round Up has donated more than $2.5 million to the community.
“Starting MVEA’s Operation Round Up Fund is some of my most memorable work,” Wolfe said. “I’m extremely proud of the philanthropic endeavors of the program, and I’m pleased I had the opportunity to work with all those involved with the fund.”
Wolfe spoke of several other memorable moments he’s had over the years: MVEA’s growth, notable construction projects, and the addition of substations. But, he said, above all, he’s enjoyed all the people he’s worked with.
“I’ve always enjoyed working with electric cooperatives,” Wolfe said. “I often find myself utilizing both my engineering background and my knowledge in utility law. I will certainly miss working with utilities and working with the people I’ve gotten to know, but it’s time to step back and focus on my work closer to home.”
Wolfe resides in Longmont and will continue practicing law with local clients and small businesses. He also looks forward to continuing his involvement with his church, with the Longmont Chorale, and spending more time with his family: wife Ruth, who he will soon celebrate a 42 anniversary with, and two children, Beth and Gabe.
To ensure continuity and a smooth transition, Wolfe has been working with Richardson, the newly selected corporate counsel for MVEA, since October.
“I knew I’d have big shoes to fill when I was selected to replace Jack, but I didn’t realize he had size 15 shoes,” Richardson said. “On a serious note, I’m excited to represent MVEA, and I’m eager to continue the work of my predecessor.”
Richardson also has experience representing electric cooperatives; he serves as general counsel for Morgan County Rural Electric Association.
PIKES PEAK WORKFORCE CENTER OFFERS EMPLOYEE DEVELOPMENT TRAINING GRANTS TO EMPLOYERS IN EL PASO, TELLER COUNTIES
The Pikes Peak Workforce Center has $111,000 in Employee Development Training Grants to award to companies who want to train their current employees.
Funded by the Federal Workforce Investment Opportunity Act, the grants must be used to provide training to employees to retain a skilled workforce or avert the need for layoffs.
Preference is given to in-demand industries, such as information technology and cyber security, manufacturing, health care, hospitality and tourism — and to employers whose training leads to pay increases and/or expansion of duties for employees.
Options for training include a variety of work-based or classroom training for current employees that will increase the competitiveness of both employee and employer. Employers are able to choose the training that will best meet the needs of their company and their employees.
Past examples of training include:
• Multi-industry systems technician (MIST) programming
• Lean manufacturing
• Six Sigma
• Total productive maintenance (TPM)
• Advanced programmable logic controllers (PLCs)
• Value stream mapping
• Customized ISO
• Rapid cycle product innovation
• AC/DC electricity
• Electrical schematics
• Motors and controls
• Advanced hydraulic
• Soft skills training, including focus on communication, teamwork, conflict resolution, strategic planning, critical thinking and problem solving
The deadline for employers to apply is Friday, Jan. 24. Applications will be reviewed and grantees chosen by Friday, Feb. 7.
Employers may attend either of two information sessions about how to apply: Friday, Jan. 10, from 9-10 a.m., or Friday, Jan. 17, from 1-2 p.m., at the Pikes Peak Workforce Center, 1675 Garden of the Gods Road, Colorado Springs.
All training for employees must be completed by Friday, May 29.
For more information or to view the application, visit ppwfc.org/grants-for-worker-training.
— Compiled by Breeanna Jent