PIKES PEAK LIBRARY DISTRICT WELCOMES NEW TRUSTEE
The Pikes Peak Library District’s Board of Trustees has a new member as of this month.
Two representatives from both the Colorado Springs City Council and the El Paso County Commissioners appointed Dora Gonzales, an active community member and retired mathematics instructor, to the PPLD Board.
Gonzales is also the treasurer for Adelante Mujer Inc., a nonprofit that provides leadership learning opportunities to middle and high school Latina students in the Denver metro area. Locally, she is active in various church ministries, the American GI Forum and CPCD Head Start. She recently completed her tenure as president for Friends of Pikes Peak Library District.
Gonzales was appointed for a five-year term, spanning Jan. 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2024. Her first board of trustees meeting will take place at Penrose Library Wednesday, Jan. 22, beginning at 4 p.m.
PIKES PEAK SMALL BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT CENTER LAUNCHES SERIES SPOTLIGHTING CHALLENGES OF LOCAL ENTREPRENEURSHIP
The Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center (SBDC) is partnering with local small business owners to launch a new bi-monthly series called #SMALLBIZREALTALK. The goal of the series is to champion small businesses and strengthen the local entrepreneurial ecosystem by providing networking and “real talk” conversations about the challenges of owning a business. Local business owners will host entrepreneurs at their locations and share the ins-and-outs of running a small business.
“The SBDC is the leader in small business education. Responding to the needs of our small business community is our highest priority. In our digital world of education and stale workshops of people talking at you, it was time to launch #SMALLBIZREALTALK,” said Pikes Peak SBDC Executive Director Aikta Marcoulier. “An experiential series which brings back the opportunity for entrepreneurs to see, feel, hear and interact with those that have been there and done that. This is education down at the root level; no PowerPoints, no handouts. Just real talk.”
The first in a series of #SMALLBIZREALTALK will be held Friday, Jan. 24, from 9-10:30 a.m., at Sparkles and Lace Boutique, 2140 W. Garden of the Gods Road, Colorado Springs. For a schedule of upcoming #SMALLBIZREALTALK, visit pikespeaksbdc.org/smallbizrealtalk.
FRONT RANGE SELF-STORAGE CHANGES HANDS
Dallas-based real estate investment vehicle Rosewood Property Company announced last week it has acquired Front Range Self-Storage in Monument, the firm’s 50th self-storage transaction across the nation.
At 2145 Third St., Monument, the storage center contains 76,194 net rentable square feet and 658 storage units. The facility includes wide drive aisles with all ground-level units and easy access from Interstate 25. The facility also offers electronic gate access, 24-hour video security surveillance and optimal lighting throughout. The project, currently named Front Range Self-Storage, is managed by and will be rebranded under the Extra Space Storage name.
Rosewood Property Company launched its self-storage program in 2012 with a long-term hold strategy and the ability to close quickly because of the firm’s access to substantial internal capital. Rosewood’s self-storage portfolio includes facilities in several states, with a larger presence in Texas, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Oklahoma and Indiana.
“We are excited to expand our footprint in the Colorado Springs market with a second storage center that fits well in our firm’s portfolio,” said Matt Janes, director, Self-Storage, Rosewood Property Company. “The Front Range storage center offers a great location for customers with a view of the mountains and easy accessibility.”
Rosewood Property Company currently owns a portfolio of 50 operating self-storage projects in 12 states, totaling more than 3.75 million square feet and approximately 30,200 storage units. RPC continues actively building its self-storage portfolio, mainly through acquisition.
Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller.
