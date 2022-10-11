The Tri-Lakes Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Send items for consideration to michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.
Colorado Springs nurse case manager assists hospice program in South Africa
Compassus recently sent a team of 20 volunteers, including Jessica Pence of Colorado Springs, to assist Living Hope, the company’s sister hospice program in Cape Town, South Africa.
The interdisciplinary team, which included registered nurses, hospice aides, a social worker, volunteer coordinator, chaplain and other team members, spent a week in Cape Town working alongside Living Hope clinicians.
“During our time in Cape Town, we saw firsthand Living Hope’s sincere and heartfelt compassion and the difference they are making in the lives of the less fortunate,” said Pence. “Living Hope is an amazing organization that touches so many and has a tremendous impact on underprivileged communities around the world. We heard from Living Hope’s founder and learned the touching story of how and why this organization was started. It is incredible to see how much it has grown since its inception.”
Through a partnership formed in 2011, Compassus provides financial aid, medical supplies and health care expertise to support Living Hope’s health care and hospice services in the impoverished township communities of Cape Town. Compassus matches voluntary employee donations dollar for dollar, and in 2021 donated more than $120,000 to the ministry-based nonprofit.
Living Hope offers health care services, counseling and education to more than 200,000 underprivileged residents in Cape Town. Its programs focus on social and economic empowerment; general health and hospice care; HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment; and other chronic illness care. Living Hope provides health care for more than 100,000 South Africans annually through in-home visits, medical clinics and a 22-bed inpatient hospice center.
“Compassus has a calling to deliver compassionate care not only in our local communities but around the world. Our efforts have an even broader impact when we get to serve alongside a partner like Living Hope,” said Colorado Springs Area Executive of Clinical Operations Michael Griffin.
For more information about Compassus – Colorado Springs, visit compassus.com/colorado-springs or call 719-212-1636. The Colorado Springs location serves El Paso, Teller, Pueblo, Douglas and Fremont counties.
• • •
Jackson Creek Senior Living to host Fall Festival Oct. 27
Jackson Creek Senior Living announced it will host a Fall Festival from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 in partnership with Journey Care Coordinating and Mountain Music Therapy Services.
Members of the public are invited to visit the Jackson Creek campus, located at 16601 Jackson Creek Parkway in Monument, to celebrate autumn’s arrival while enjoying apple-themed treats, live entertainment and guided community tours.
Sponsored by Assisted Living Locators of Colorado Springs, this event is free, but an RSVP is requested. Call 719-725-6060 or visit jacksoncreekseniorliving.com/events/ to attend.