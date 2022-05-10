The Business Buzz features news about the economic scene, promotions, nonprofits, acquisitions and expansions. Send items to michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.
Peak Vista COO named a 2022 Colorado Titan 100
Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are announced Robert Nartker, chief operations officer at Peak Vista Community Health Centers as a 2022 Titan 100.
The Titan 100 program recognizes Colorado’s Top 100 CEOs and C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry, demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision and passion.
“These passionate and driven Titans of industry exemplify the true definition of leadership. We honor them for their unwavering commitment to building their businesses, shaping our communities and making Colorado a better place to work and live,” said Jaime Zawmon, president of Titan CEO.
Nartker started his career in health care as a registered physical therapy assistant and certified athletic trainer. After nearly a decade of patient care, Nartker transitioned into health care leadership, looking to increase health care access and bring together communities in Colorado. In July of 2019, Peak Vista welcomed Nartker as its chief operations officer.
“It’s an honor to be recognized and join this elite group,” said Nartker. “They say that a leader is only as good as their team. This achievement proves that our Peak Vista team is more than exceptional – they’re titans.”
Collectively, the 2022 Titan 100 and their organizations employ more than 34,000 individuals and generate over $22 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will also be honored at an awards ceremony on June 2 at Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum in Denver.