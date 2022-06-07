The Business Buzz features news about the economic scene, promotions, nonprofits, acquisitions and expansions. Send items to michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.
Jackson Creek Senior Living to host Bouquet of Homes
MONUMENT • Jackson Creek Senior Living will host its first-ever Bouquet of Homes from 1-3 p.m., Wednesday, June 15, where guests will discover the latest in senior living design and learn more about our locally owned and managed retirement community.
Members of the public are invited to visit the Jackson Creek Senior Living campus, located at 16601 Jackson Creek Parkway, to enjoy guided community tours, view model apartments and visit with residents.
At designated stops along the route, guests will receive a flower, small plate and drink, finishing the tour with a full bouquet and getting a “taste” of what Jackson Creek Senior Living has to offer.
This event is free and open to the public, but space is limited.
Call 719-725-6060 or RSVP on jacksoncreekseniorliving.com to secure a spot.
Jackson Creek Senior Living provides independent living, assisted living and memory support services. The community is managed by WellAge Senior Living.
• • •
Monument literary agent to teach at writers’ conference
Monument’s Rachelle L. Gardner, founder or Gardner Literary LLC, will teach an intensive “Pen to Published” coaching class at the Cascade Christian Writers Conference June 23 to 26 at Canby, Oregon.
Gardner, a literary agent for 14 years, represents 75 best-selling and award-winning authors and coaches both fiction and nonfiction writers without agents.
In addition to meeting one-on-one with writers, she’ll also teach an afternoon workshop, “How Do I Decide? Traditional or Indie Publishing.”
The teaching staff includes five literary agents, seven acquisition editors, and seven published authors as writing mentors.