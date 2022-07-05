The Business Buzz features news about the economic scene, promotions, nonprofits, acquisitions and expansions. Submit items to michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.
Longtime MVEA CEO Jim Herron retires
FALCON • After 26 years of service to the electric cooperative and its membership, Mountain View Electric Association CEO Jim Herron has retired, effective July 1.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the members of MVEA through decades of co-op growth in an ever-changing industry. I am equally grateful for the opportunity to spend more time with family and exploring all that retirement has to offer,” Herron said in a news release. “I have worked in the electric co-op world for over 40 years. It is what I know, and I will miss it.”
Herron started at MVEA in July 1996. Prior to MVEA, Herron worked in various positions, including general manager at Farmers’ Electric Cooperative in New Mexico. At the time of his start with MVEA, the co-op served over 20,000 members and more than 25,500 meters through more than 4,700 miles of energized line. During his tenure, the co-op saw unprecedented growth and now serves over 52,000 members and nearly 62,000 meters through more than 6,200 miles of energized line.
Ruth Marks took the helm of MVEA this month. She was previously vice president of transmission maintenance at Tri-State Generation and Transmission, MVEA’s power supplier.
“Leading up to retirement, I have been asked what I will miss the most. I keep coming back to the people I have met over the years — co-op members and employees alike,” Herron said. “Maybe it is the proud history shared of working together to bring electricity to rural communities decades ago, or maybe it is the dedication to adopting innovative technologies to better serve our growing co-op communities above and beyond keeping the lights on. Whatever it is, there is something special about being part of an electric cooperative and working with people who are drawn to serve.”
Herron was the seventh CEO to serve MVEA in its 81-year history. He was the longest tenured CEO by over 10 years.
“When one door closes, another door opens. While we are sad to see Jim go, we are excited to welcome Ms. Marks,” said Joe Martin, MVEA board of directors president, in the release. “Ms. Marks has the knowledge, skills, and leadership qualities to continue MVEA’s success and lead the cooperative and our members into the future.”
MVEA is an electric cooperative that was organized in 1941. Today, MVEA serves portions of eight Colorado counties: Arapahoe, Crowley, Douglas, Elbert, El Paso, Lincoln, Pueblo, and Washington.