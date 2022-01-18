The Business Buzz features news about the economic scene, promostions, acquisitions and expansions in the Tri-Lakes area. Send items to Editor Michelle Karas at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.
New breakfast and lunch eatery opens in Monument
Caroline Bilodeau has opened Bennies, 17230 Jackson Creek Parkway, inside the Tri-Lakes YMCA in Monument. She has brought most of the dishes she wowed customers with at Palmer Lake’s Speedtrap cafe, where she was the chef from 2011 to 2016.
Bilodeau and her crew make everything fresh daily. The menu includes fourvarieties of the cafe’s namesake, Eggs Benedict, including Bennie on Crepes, which Bilodeau was famous for at Speedtrap. There’s also a nice assortment of other breakfast favorites like avocado toast, quiche, oatmeal, and a fresh fruit plate. The eatery offers breakfast burritos, sandwiches, croissants, lunch sandwiches, soups, salads, smoothies, crepes, flatbreads, espresso drinks and desserts.
Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday. Details: 719-445-0660, bennies.cafe.
— Teresa Farney, The Gazette
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only