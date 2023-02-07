The Business Buzz features news about the economic scene, promotions and new hires, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Michelle Karas at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com with any submissions.

Jackson Creek Senior Living to host grief support group

MONUMENT • Jackson Creek Senior Living, a retirement community offering independent living, assisted living and memory support services, will host a 12-week GriefShare support group for anyone grieving the death of a family member or friend. The group will meet weekly from 6-8 p.m. beginning Tuesday, Feb. 7 through April 25 in the Falcon’s Nest (3rd Floor), 16601 Jackson Creek Parkway.

Sessions will be led by Dale McLemore — a certified chaplain and member of Jackson Creek’s life enrichment team — who has been leading GriefShare support groups for the past four years in Colorado Springs and Monument.

Members of the public are welcome to join the group at any time, but registration is required, and attendance will be limited to 20 attendees. There is a one-time $20 fee, which includes a workbook.

Participants will be surrounded by others who share the pain of their loss and view a video series featuring tips and guidance from experts in the field of grieving to help them learn to cope and move forward toward rebuilding their lives. They will also have the opportunity to engage in small group discussions to share what they have learned and how they are coping. Each session is self-contained, and participants are welcome to join the group at any time.

To register, visit griefshare.org/groups/162569. Please wait until you receive confirmation before joining the group.