The Business Buzz features news about the economic scene, promotions and new hires, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Michelle Karas at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com with any submissions.

Two Schur Success Group team members earn designations

MONUMENT • The Schur Success Group, an auction, appraisal and real estate company, announces that owner and CEO Shannon M. Schur has been awarded the Certified Estate Specialist (CES) designation by the National Auctioneers Association, and team member Ann Nyberg has been awarded the “Graduate Personal Property Appraiser” (GPPA) designation by the NAA.

Schur is one of fewer than 200 aucitioneers worldwide to hold the CES designation.

The designation required Schur to attend training in Las Vegas, complete a comprehensive report on auctions that she had conducted, and pass an intensive peer-review process. The designation recognizes her achievement and ability to conduct estate auctions on behalf of her clients that meet and exceed the highest industry standards.

“It’s gratifying to know that not only have we been doing it right for years, but that we’ve been recognized for operating at the highest levels for our clients” Schur said.

Schur has been at the helm of the Schur Success Group for more than 20 years and holds several other key industry designations in both auctions and personal property appraisals. She is one of only two women to have been inducted into the Colorado Auctioneers Association’s Hall of Fame.

Schur is a charter member of the Tri-Lakes Dynamic Rotary Club. She and her husband, Rich Schur, run the company that conducts more than 130 auctions a year, including estate sales, collectibles, and specialty items like coin and jewelry.

To earn the GPPA designation, Nyberg completed extensive training in Las Vegas, conducted research on a variety of asset types, and completed a thorough appraisal report that passed an intensive peer-review process. In additional, she was required to take training in the Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice. Her final report was required to be USPAP compliant.

The designation recognizes her achievement and mastery of valuation and appraisal principles, and her ability to accurately determine value under a variety of circumstances. Nyberg is one of less than 200 appraisers worldwide to hold this designation.

Nyberg has been actively involved in auction preparation for several years but will now switch focus to helping clients determine the value of their assets whether for divorce situations, probate, business partnerships, and more.

“Ann will now serve as one of our three personal property appraisers” said Rich Schur, company owner and Master Appraiser. “Her knowledge and experience in collectibles and antiques adds another level of expertise to our appraisal team.”

Jackson Creek Senior Living hosts talk by dementia care expert

MONUMENT • Jackson Creek Senior Living, 16601 Jackson Creek Parkway, will host Sheryl Scheuer, Dementia Care Expert from Gentle Shepherd Dementia Training and Consulting, to present “When Words Don’t Work Anymore: Communication Strategies for Memory Loss,” at 4 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 23.

Scheuer’s educational presentation will offer valuable tips and tools that will help you better understand your loved one living with Alzheimer’s or dementia, improve communication, and reduce conflict and stress. Refreshments will be served during the presentation followed by a question-and-answer session for guests.

This event is free and open to the public, but an RSVP is requested. Call 719-725-6060 or visit jacksoncreekseniorliving.com/events.