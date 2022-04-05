The Business Buzz features news about the economic scene, promotions, nonprofits, acquisitions and expansions. Send items to michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.
Jackson Creek Senior Living hires memory care director
MONUMENT • Jackson Creek Senior Living’s new memory care director, Ashley Smith, brings 15 years of managerial experience to the position. She is the former resident programs coordinator of an independent living community in Colorado Springs.
Smith’s education background includes an Assisted Living Director’s license, an Associate of Science in Phlebotomy, and Associate of Science in Medical Insurance Billing and Coding from Pikes Peak Community College in Colorado Springs. She also holds a bachelor’s degree in healthcare administration.
Smith will oversee day-to-day operations of the memory care community monitoring the health and well-being of residents to ensure a safe and satisfying environment for everyone. She said she is looking forward to maintaining a happy and healthy community where residents in memory care can thrive.
Originally from San Antonio, Texas, Smith has lived in Colorado for the past 15 years and is member of the Colorado Gerontology Society.
Jackson Creek Senior Living was designed to meet the growing need for senior housing and health care in northern El Paso County. It offers independent living, assisted living and memory care residences, with a focus on senior wellness and life enrichment.
The community is managed by WellAge, a respected senior care management company located in Lakewood. For more information, call 719-725-6060 or visit www.JacksonCreekSeniorLiving.com.