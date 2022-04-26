The Business Buzz features news about the economic scene, promotions, nonprofits, acquisitions and expansions. Send items to michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.
Monument town manager receives accolade
Mike Foreman, Monument’s town manager, was named 2021 Manager of the Year at the Colorado City and County Management Association Conference, held April 13-15 in Glenwood Springs.
Town of Monument announces new parks director
Madeline VanDenHoek, former assistant to the town manager/strategic initiatives for the Town of Monument, has been promoted to Director of Parks and Community Partnerships for the town.