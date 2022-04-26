foreman award.jfif

Monument Town Manager Mike Foreman was awarded the 2021 Manager of the Year at the Colorado City and County Manager Association Conference.

 townofmonument.org

The Business Buzz features news about the economic scene, promotions, nonprofits, acquisitions and expansions. Send items to michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.

Monument town manager receives accolade

Mike Foreman, Monument’s town manager, was named 2021 Manager of the Year at the Colorado City and County Management Association Conference, held April 13-15 in Glenwood Springs.

madeline vandenhoek.jfif

Madeline VanDenHoek

Town of Monument announces new parks director

Madeline VanDenHoek, former assistant to the town manager/strategic initiatives for the Town of Monument, has been promoted to Director of Parks and Community Partnerships for the town.

Tags

Load comments