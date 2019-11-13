The Tri-Lakes Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 476-4825 for the chance to be featured.
TRI-LAKES BUSINESS RECEIVES BBB’S PRESTIGIOUS AWARD
Integrity Bank & Trust was among five businesses in the Tri-Lakes and greater Colorado Springs area to earn the Better Business Bureau’s prestigious Excellence in Customer Service Award Oct. 24.
Integrity Bank & Trust received this accolade at the BBB of Southern Colorado’s annual gala, held at the Colorado Springs Marriott, alongside Colorado Springs area businesses All Smiles Dental Group and Colorado Dental Group; Beneficent Long Term Care VA & Medicaid Education; McCloskey Motors and WireNut Home Services.
The gala drew in nearly 400 attendees from the business, nonprofit and arts community and celebrated this year’s EICS finalists while honoring all recipients of the Excellence in Customer Service Award from the past 25 years with a permanent Hall of Fame Wall installation unveiling.
BBB of Southern Colorado has recognized outstanding customer service since 1995. Businesses that espouse best practices in customer service ultimately make the community a better place to live. For the awards, businesses do not compete against each other, but rather how they meet the standards for excellence.
Eight businesses underwent the demanding review process for the 2019 Excellence in Customer Service Award.
“We are proud of our Excellence in Customer Service Award winners,” said Jonathan Liebert, CEO and Executive Director of BBB. “This vetting process is rigorous and time-consuming — and these companies have proven they are superstars in customer service.” Liebert also provided updates on BBB’s growth over the last year, including new outreach and educational efforts, and new marketing resources for accredited businesses.
Additionally, two $2,500 scholarships were presented to graduating high school seniors: Jorge Montes-Marquez of Colorado Springs and John Lopez of Pueblo.
Integrity Bank & Trust has locations at 1275 Village Ridge Point in Monument and 13475 Voyager Parkway in Colorado Springs.
— Compiled by Breeanna Jent
COLORADO HEARING CLINIC DEDICATED TO BRINGING CUSTOMERS HIGH QUALITY OF LIFE
The impacts of hearing loss on a person’s life — and on their family — can be devastating, said hearing instrument specialist Jim Stobaugh, owner of A Better Hearing Center in Monument. His commitment to providing a better quality of life for those suffering hearing loss is why he does what he does.
“Those first conversations usually go something like, ‘I can hear you talking, but I can’t understand the words,’” said Stobaugh, who has more than 23 years’ experience in the field. “That results in frustration from your partner or spouse. They may think it’s selective hearing when it’s not, and that leads to arguments and frustrating relationships.”
Next comes withdrawal from social and family gatherings, and paranoia can set in.
“When you can’t hear what people are saying, you may think they’re talking about you,” Stobaugh said.
At A Better Hearing Center, Stobaugh and his team work with patients to give them back their hearing, and their self-confidence and sense of belonging with it. Services include hearing testing, hearing aid fitting, tinnitus management, ear wax management, hearing protection and hearing-aid repair.
Some people, such as musicians, construction workers, teachers and others who are frequently in noisy environments, are more prone to hearing loss than others. And Stobaugh recommends people ages 50 and older have a baseline hearing test conducted, and then use those results to determine how often they should continue their hearing tests — something important for their health and well-being.
“It’s been determined that those with hearing loss are more prone to dementia,” Stobaugh said, referencing a 2011 study by the Johns Hopkins and National Institute on Aging linking hearing loss and dementia. “But if you can treat hearing loss early enough, you can stop that progression.”
According to Stobaugh, roughly 24% of people aged 60 and older live with some form of hearing loss. And they often notice symptoms of hearing loss seven years before they see a specialist about it.
“People have told me, ‘You’ve given me my life back. You’ve given me a new meaning in life.’ It reminds you why you do what you do. It’s about helping people and treating them with respect.”
Stobaugh was joined by community members and leaders Nov. 6 to celebrate the opening of A Better Hearing Center in Monument, 574 Colorado 105. It’s one of five A Better Hearing Center locations, and one of four Colorado locations.
For more information, visit abetterhearingcenter.com or call 719-396-3105.
— Written by Breeanna Jent