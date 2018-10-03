The Tri-Lakes Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 476-4825 for the chance to be featured.
Between work, school, kids, family, friends, hobbies and other obligations, it can be difficult to find time to get out and exercise — but F45 Fitness will help change that.
Begun in Australia in 2011, F45 Training — deriving its name from its focus on “functional” fitness in 45 minutes — puts exercisers in a community-based high-intensity interval training (HIIT) environment. And there’s always something new, as the layout of the entire studio changes daily.
“You will never do the same workout twice,” said Dr. Susan Mikaelian, an ObGyn-turned-F45 Fitness studio owner. After seeing undeniable results of her own, Mikaelian is introducing the exercise phenomenon to southern Colorado, opening a studio next month on Voyager Parkway.
“I was 36 years old and 30 pounds overweight after my fourth child in five years. I felt lousy and did not like what I saw in the mirror,” Mikaelian said.
Running and personal trainers were non-viable options due to injuries she was dealing with and the expensive costs, so she looked for other options. That’s when Mikaelian discovered HIIT, and further research led her to F45 Training in Denver. After seeing sustainable results, she decided to open up a Colorado Springs location — the first F45 studio south of Denver which will serve people from throughout the Pikes Peak region and Pueblo.
F45’s HIIT-style training makes for an effective workout, Mikaelian said.
“HIIT training has scientifically been shown to be more effective. You can run for 30 minutes and burn the same amount of calories as you would with a short HIIT-style workout, so it’s more efficient. … F45 makes it hard to get bored and that’s one thing that keeps people coming back. One day we might focus on cardio and the next, strength-training so you get an adequate amount of each.”
The total-body workouts allow for maximum calorie burn, Mikaelian said, and F45 also provides personal training in a group setting. Individualized nutritional counseling and general nutritional guidance is also included in each membership, providing meal challenges, meal plans and shopping lists for members. Social events, free workshops, a running club and more are also offered with membership.
“This workout can change anyone, from a professional athlete to someone dealing with lifelong weight problems,” Mikaelian said.
F45 Northgate is located at 12245 Voyager Parkway, Suite 100, and opens Nov. 10. For more information, including membership pricing, visit f45training.com/NorthgateCO.