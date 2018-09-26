The Tri-Lakes Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 476-4825 for the chance to be featured.
The Utilities Board on Sept. 17 unanimously voted in open session to extend an offer of employment to Aram Benyamin as the next CEO of Colorado Springs Utilities.
Former CEO Jerry Forte retired in May after 12 ½ years in the position.
“Mr. Benyamin garnered a great deal of support both within Colorado Springs Utilities and externally. ... I look forward to continued collaboration between the City of Colorado Springs and Colorado Springs Utilities as we work together to continue this trend,” Mayor John Suthers said in a press release.
Benyamin currently serves as general manager of CSU’s Energy Supply department. Prior to his work with CSU, he was the senior assistant general manager, head of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power’s power system.
