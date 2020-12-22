By Charlie Searle
Looking back at The Year That Was, one of my biggest takeaways ― other than pizza from somewhere around here, a pretty much weekly “takeaway” for me ― is seeing people continuing to pursue their personal, professional and spiritual missions, in spite of (and occasionally in defiance of) both necessary and ill-conceived obstacles to success. While the virus and electoral politics worked to suck all the energy, attention and money out of the proverbial room, daily life and its challenges went on outside of the medical realm and outside the Beltway.
One such local effort whose mission field continues to expand is Bryson’s Chase (BrysonsChase.org), founded in 2018 by Lindsey Kangas of Monument. The project was formed with the purpose of assisting families with the expense of mental health treatment for their children, as a way of “giving back” to the people and programs who helped Lindsey’s son Bryson successfully overcome a serious mental health challenge that first manifested at the age of 2.
“Things are more difficult than ever for kids, and our experience gives us some perspective on what’s going on with them right now,” says Lindsey, a native of Arkansas who came to Monument in 2011 with her husband Gary (Bryson’s dad by adoption in 2018). “It’s the other side of the COVID-coin, and no one should be surprised. The disruption, the isolation, the boredom and the lack of healthy outlets for their time and energy is killing a number of kids Bryson’s age and is a source of serious emotional damage for many more. I’ve seen more suicide and self-harm than ever among young people this year, and abuses of every kind are off the charts.”
Lindsey’s own journey with Bryson (Chase is his middle name) was a years-long ordeal that provided all the “character-building” that anybody could ask, with Bryson finally emerging from the darkness at the age of 11. “It’s an ongoing process, but he’s developed coping skills and a self-awareness that enables him to see when he’s going backwards and needs help.” Now a Palmer Ridge sophomore, Bryson’s a member of the football team and a daily source of pride and inspiration for his mega-grateful mom. “Seeing him run out onto the field for the state championship game this year, after where we’d been with him … no words can describe the feeling.”
Through fundraising events begun back in ’18, Bryson’s Chase has donated over $45,000 to such entities as the Pediatric Mental Health Institute at Children’s Hospital (PMHI) in Aurora, a part of Bryson’s story as was the Meridell Achievement Center in Liberty Hill, Texas (where he spent over six months).
“I’m particularly proud of what we were able to do this year, especially with people’s time, attention and resources being pulled in other directions. Our Casino Night at Woodmoor Country Club early in the year was a great success and got the year off to a great start. Even after things started shutting down, we were able to make things happen. Our all-day Bands in the Backyard concert at 105 Social House in July and a sold-out golf tournament at the Country Club of Colorado [120 players vs. 56 in 2019] made it possible for us to send a check for $20,000 to the PMHI in December. This enables them to help families with everything from treatment costs to co-pays to even gas cards … legitimate needs for people dealing with an already overwhelming situation, in many cases.”
Bryson’s Chase also gave a year-end donation of $7,000 in December to the recently established Building Resilience in Healthy Kids program at Children’s Hospital Colorado (ChildrensColoradoFoundation.org). This program promotes the “seven C’s of resilience” ― competence, confidence, connection, character, contribution, coping and control ― as guidelines for parents of children at every point of the attitudinal/behavioral spectrum.
“The damage we’re seeing among kids who’d not shown signs of mental illness before this year is painful, but only reinforces our commitment to keep going,” Lindsey states. “Bryson sees it as well, and his own experience gives him great insight and empathy for his suffering peers. He’s been very open about his story, even writing a paper about it in 8th grade, and we’re both committed to the idea that if we can help save even one young person from his mental demons it’s worth the time and effort we put into this.”
You can reach Lindsey at 719-257-3525 or lindsey.kangas@brysonschase.org.
Happy New Year!
