When reviewing and then visiting locations associated with significant American history, you inevitably run into two types of incidents: ones that are inspiring and show the courage of those involved; and those incidents which are vicious. With those occurrences it is difficult to comprehend how cruel humans can be. Colorado has its share of brutal history: the Sand Creek Massacre and the Ludlow Massacre are two that come to mind.
My wife and I recently visited one location that is in the cruel, hard to comprehend category — the Mountain Meadows Massacre in southwestern Utah. In September 1857 about 140 men, women, and teenage children in a wagon train heading to California were killed by members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. How this happened, and why, is disturbing.
First, some background of what was happening in Utah in the 1850s. Earlier, members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints had been persecuted in New York, Missouri and Illinois. Among other things, this was due to the practice of polygamy. After the killing of church leader Joseph Smith in Illinois in 1844, and so as to not be under United States law anymore, in 1846-1847 Brigham Young led followers to Utah. (Utah was then under Mexico.) However, at the end of the Mexican War, in 1848 Utah became part of the U.S. So, now the church was under U.S. laws again.
Thousands of LDS members followed Young to Utah in later years. Tensions built during the 1850s as LDS members felt persecuted for their beliefs. According to Hampton Sides in “Blood and Thunder,” “Utah had been seething with tension during the months leading up to the massacre; Mormons had good reason to fear that the U.S. Army was on its way from Fort Laramie to occupy Salt Lake City. All-out war seemed imminent.”
The wagon train (about 35 wagons and several hundred cattle) originated in northwest Arkansas and was called the Baker-Fancher party after the two leaders. Several groups made their way to Salt Lake City, joined up and headed southwest. In an area called Mountain Meadows, they were attacked on Sept. 7, 1857. After five days of fighting and running low on food and ammunition, the members surrendered to LDS militiamen carrying a white flag of truce. According to a sign at the site, “The militiamen deceived their victims into surrendering weapons and property for protection and safety.” Instead, the emigrants were separated in three groups and killed. Only 17 small children were spared — they were taken in by local families. (Two years later the children were sent back to Arkansas to their relatives.) To add to the horror, the bodies were either not buried or buried hastily and found later scattered and scavenged.
So, why the attack? Nothing really can explain it satisfactorily, but reasons at the time include tension from persecution (Brigham Young had declared martial law), rumors of the wagon train stealing and poisoning wells, and that a popular LDS leader in Arkansas named Parley Pratt had been murdered within the year. LDS leaders at the time of the massacre tried to blame the Paiute Indians — some of the militiamen had dressed to look like the Paiutes — but their participation was minimal and would not have happened without local LDS urging. Of all the participants only one, named John D. Lee, was convicted. He was executed in March 1877. For those who are interested, there are a number of books about the tragedy.
The sites today (there are four) are along Highway 18 about 30 miles north of St. George, Utah. The main site, the Gravesite Memorial, has a rock cairn with background explanations.
