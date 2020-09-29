‘Tis a beautiful thing, indeed. My ongoing “m-deavors” around these parts — media, music, motors, meat and other miscellaneous monkeyshines of Monumental means — give me the opportunity to hang out (or at least rub elbows, which takes on a more literal role during this Season of the Forbidden Hug) with some terrific people on a pretty much daily basis.
And as I go about this “work,” I’ve been able, with increasing success, to stay in the moment, as they say, appreciating these opportunities for connection while taking time to smell the proverbial flowers along the path.
Just for fun, here a few of the aforementioned “fleurs de les Lacs Troix” that I’ve had the pleasure of sniffing just this month (not a comprehensive log, just some highlights) in the conducting of what can loosely be called business:
Tri-Lakes treasures Jim and Donna Maguire, about whom an entire series of columns could be written, and their legendary Maguireville party barn/museum/8th Wonder of the World off Knollwood Drive (if you’ve not been there, let’s find you an excuse). I had a private visit and photo shoot with the Maguire family. More on the Maguire story coming soon …
Happened upon The Ascent Church’s pastor Brian Petak and brand-new Worship Director Jared Anderson (an area music legend through his time with New Life Church and his own recordings and performances) at Wesley Owens Coffee while meeting with Cynthia Rose Kerr of Cynthia Rose Healing Arts (you’ll be seeing more of Ms. Kerr around the neighborhood, which is a good thing). And when you think a morning’s outing couldn’t get any more VIP-licious, along came my old Tri-Lakes Chambermate Jim Hatley of Tri-Lakes Garage Doors and the lovely Marissa Rollo of Body Potential Wellness in Black Forest. Borderline social overload right there, but we held it together …
Caught up with another Tri-Laker on the rise, the inimitable J.W. Roth of Bourbon Brothers/Boot Barn Hall fame, over breakfast at his latest enterprise, the Buttermilk Eatery right in the same neighborhood near Bass Pro Shops in Northgate. He’s got some more stuff cooking (literally) in the Northgate neighborhood, but we’ll let J.W. spill those beans himself as soon as they’re fully baked.
A meander around the area wouldn’t be complete without a little ranch action, initiated by my friend Simon Achu of Aurora (whose last name is nothing to sneeze at). The native Cameroonian — he’s been in Colorado for around five years — found Searle Ranch through a random Google search a couple of months ago, and last week’s visit included his first up-close-and-personal interaction with the Longhorns. “Reminds me of home,” Simon says, referring to the rural surroundings off Highway 105, “but our cattle did not have such big horns!”
And finally … a mid-September visit over coffee with Max Hatfield (the Christmas tree guy) makes the subject a little tough to avoid. He and wife Karen will be rolling out this Yuletide season’s selections in November on the open land just south of the Woodmoor Center (home to Pikes Peak Brewing Co., Wesley Owens, the Library, etc.). And the dude looks like Santa Claus!
So there you have it: a couple of weeks in the life of a local gadfly, edited for space. I’ll admit to making up for lost time these days in this department, having spent too many years just driving back and forth to work in the Springs, failing to mine the relational riches at our fingertips around here. And your flowerpot may be next in line for sniffage … consider yourselves forewarned!
Charlie Searle has lived in Monument since 1994 and is active in a variety of pursuits in the Tri-Lakes area, as his tagline “Meat, Motors, Music, Media” attests. Contact Charlie at AlongTheDivide@pikespeaknewspapers.com.