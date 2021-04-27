The Colorado High School Activities Association announced last week that Broadmoor World Arena will be the new host site for the girls’ volleyball state championships.
The tournament was pushed back to May 12-13, the only available dates for the arena, which is being used as a COVID-19 vaccination site. The original dates were May 10-11.
According to the CHSAA release, El Paso County is working on spectator variances for the event. Official attendance numbers and tournament format will be announced at a later date.
The tournament was originally scheduled to be held at the NORCO Volleyball Facility in Loveland.
“With certain county health departments loosening restrictions and in the interest of accommodating as many spectators as possible, it became apparent that moving the tournament to a different site was the best option,” the CHSAA announcement stated.
The Broadmoor World Arena was recently the site of the 2021 basketball and spirit state championships.
