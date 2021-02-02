The 99th running of the Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb will welcome fans back to America’s Mountain in 2021.
After the 2020 race was forced to run without fans due to the pandemic, Hill Climb officials announced Friday that spectators will be allowed to attend this year’s event, scheduled for Sunday, June 27.
A limited number of tickets were made available for practice days and race day beginning at midnight on Monday.
“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome spectators back to America’s Mountain in June,” said Hill Climb Executive Director Megan Leatham, “and our competitors will be thrilled to have the best motorsport fans in the world cheering them on.”
Fan Fest, which was canceled in 2020, will also be returning this year to downtown Colorado Springs on Friday, June 25.
Camping permits will also be available for 9 Mile (tent campers only), Halfway Picnic Grounds, Ski Area and Glen Cove.
Practice day tickets are $50 per person, per day. Single race day tickets start at $65, with the exception of attendees planning to take a motorcycle to the spectator area. Motorcycle race day tickets are $35 for a single rider and $60 for two. Multiple race day family packs are also available. Camping permits are $150 per vehicle and each attendee must also purchase a race day ticket.
For the second year in a row, the Hill Climb will not feature a motorcycle division. The Board of Directors announced in September that it will be postponing a decision on whether to include motorcycle competition until after the 2021 race.
PPIHC is expected to announce its competitor list of over 65 racers on this week.
