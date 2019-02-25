(TRIBUNE) borriello brothers
Joey Riese arrived at the Borriello Brothers New York Style Pizza on 8th Street in Colorado Springs Feb. 1 to eat lunch, only to find the restaurant closed by the State of Colorado because of taxes owed. This and two other Borriello Brothers restaurants will be auctioned off in early March. 

 Photo by Christian Murdock
Three Borriello Brothers restaurants that were closed earlier this month by the Colorado Department of Revenue for failure to pay $121,570 in state sales taxes will be auctioned March 7-8.

The state agency has hired Monument-based The Schur Success Group, Auctioneers, to sell the locations to recoup the unpaid taxes. The locations will be sold separately: 229 S. 8th St. at 8:30 a.m. on March 7; 5490 Powers Center Point, Suite 180, at 1:30 p.m. on March 7; and 5180 Fontaine Blvd. in Fountain at 8:30 a.m. on March 8.

Each auction will start with a bulk bid for the entire contents of the location, and if there are no such bids, each lot will be offered individually.

