On Thursday, April 7, a remarkable event happened in our nation’s capital. The United States Senate confirmed 51-year-old Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, marking the first time a black woman will become a member of the Court.
The Supreme Court has been in place for 211 years, and during that time, 115 justices have served on the bench; 107 of those justices have been white men and two were black men. Think about that for a moment. During this period of 211 years, the Supreme Court has ruled on cases which have impacted our nation’s laws about slavery, segregation in public schools, the powers of the states and the separation of church and state. The Supreme Court has made landmark decisions about health insurance, reproductive rights and voting as well as the right to an education and the right to legal counsel.
Since 1789, five women have served on the Supreme Court: Sandra Day O’Connor, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Amy Coney Barrett. Kentanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation makes that six.
I listened to some of the confirmation hearings as senators posed questions, raised objections, and challenged Jackson’s perspective on everything from gender issues, “can you provide a definition for the word ‘woman’?” to whether she believes “babies are racist.” In the end, 22 hours of questions were put forth by members of the Senate Judiciary Committee and fielded by Jackson. The nomination went forward, the protocol was followed, and the votes were taken.
Finally, breaking headlines announced Jackson’s seat on the Court after Justice Stephen Breyer retires. There were poignant photos of her daughters, husband, and parents, and of tears flowing down the cheeks of her supporters near and far. Wikipedia indicates that Ketanji Brown Jackson’s parents grew up in Miami and became teachers. Later in life, her father became an attorney. Jackson’s husband is a surgeon and her brother is an attorney. Since her parents lived through the era of Jim Crow and the civil rights movement in the 1960s, they have seen our nation change in many ways.
It was clear to me throughout the hearings that Jackson has a strong base of support both personally and professionally. Longtime colleagues and friends seemed to surround her at every juncture. That’s usually the case when one is swimming upstream, adding color to a sea of white, or standing out as different from others. New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker spoke during the hearings, at one point, saying, “You have earned this spot. You are worthy. You are a great American.” He alluded to the weariness of the journey and of the battle that one faces when standing out and speaking up. He knows all too well that this path is not an easy one.
New York Times opinion columnist Charles Blow described a conversation Booker had after the Senate confirmation. Sherrilyn Ifill, a former president of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, went to see Booker in his office on Capitol Hill. As they hugged one another, Ifill told Booker, “You had our back. You had our back. You had our back.” Colleagues nearby said Booker wept. Later that night, it seemed like a collective sigh of relief had been felt by many Americans witnessing Ketanji Brown Jackson before the nation. People swelled with pride and spoke with excitement.
Something truly special has happened in the nation’s capitol, but it’s just the beginning for this remarkable woman who will hold one of the highest seats in the land. We know little of her personal path through life but it’s fair to say that we know she’s endured many obstacles along the way. We can only guess what it was like for Jackson as an undergraduate and law student at Harvard University. Certainly, people had her back along the way; she knew it and so did they.
During the hearings, Booker reminded Jackson and the political leaders in the hearing room that no matter what stands against you, no matter what oppression you’ve faced time and time again, no matter what the system does, you are valuable and worthy. As Jackson ended her remarks, she said, “We’ve made it. All of us.” What a great and beautiful thing.
Julie Richman is a freelance writer, project manager and consultant. She and her family have lived in Colorado Springs for 23 years. Contact Julie with comments or ideas for her column at jdrichman6845@msn.com.