Now with the official greenlight from the Town of Monument, downtown will now have a location offering yoga classes.

Bloom Healing Arts, located at 267 Washington Street Unit B in Downtown Monument, acquired conditional use for zoning to allow for recreation and entertainment, in the form of a variety of yoga classes. A zoning verification was provided by the town staff to Bloom Healing Arts last June for some of its business operations including one-on-one appointments, group healing and training sessions and yoga sessions for its clients.

Town staff informed owners of the business that a condition use application was necessary to allow larger yoga classes to be open to the public.

An ordinance for the application came before Town of Monument’s Town Council Aug. 6 regular meeting at town hall. Owner Katrina Maldonado said Bloom Healing Arts started with art classes and had a desire to encompass much more. She’s excited to be joining other businesses which offer yoga classes, but especially in the downtown area, she said.

“I think it’s wonderful if anybody has not tried yoga and some of these things yet, to come on to these great places and try it out,” Maldonado said.

The owner said the public yoga classes would involve 8-10 participants each and classes would not start earlier than 9 a.m. She didn’t see clients being at the location later than 9 p.m., which aligns with many operating hours of other downtown businesses.

Councilman Marco Fiorito said Maldonado seemed to be fulfilling a need in an area , location-wise. Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Terri Hayes spoke in favor of the conditional use application, agreeing a yoga studio was something the chamber should have been pushing for among Monument’s Downtown businesses.

“A lot of years ago, a group of us got together to talk about the uses of downtown, because [business owners] can be very protective, as you can imagine,” Hayes said. “Why did we not include yoga, because it really is perfect for a downtown, especially the clientele before and after going shopping, going to restaurants, walking our trails. I just think it’s an absolute perfect use.”

Given the facility offers a small amount of space, some of the classes Bloom Healing Arts plans to offer already include Chair Yoga, Sober Yoga and some Yin/Nidra. Maldonado said the classes focus on people who may want the mental health aspect with the activity and such classes are typically smaller.

“They’re classes where you’re not crawling all over each other and right next to each other,” she said.

Maldonado said while Bloom Healing Arts may eventually have a retail component, it’s ultimately not the focus of the business.

“It would be complementary to anything that we’re doing around the healing arts,” Maldonado said.