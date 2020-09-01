August 2020 might go down in the books as the strangest, most anti-climactic start to a school year in history — at least from my perspective. And, truly, perspective is everything right now, and can vary wildly, depending on whether you are a student, a parent, or a teacher; depending on which school district you are in, and whether you are a part of public, private, or home-school; and which tract of learning your family has selected during these unprecedented times.
For everyone, there were difficult, weighty decisions to be made, full of compromise and worry.
For our family, school started off online, as upper grades in our district are learning synchronously until at least the middle of September. Though I have never been great at remembering to take first-day-of-school photos, often forgetting until Day 2 or 3, this year the thought didn’t even cross my mind until we were over a week in, because there was no “going” to school: no one left the house, but instead retreated to their bedrooms to log-on to their first classes. It was, well, different.
I recognize my “different” start to the school year might have looked very different from that of many other families’. Still, we are all staring down a school year unlike anything we have encountered in the past. As we all march or waddle or crawl through this land of different, I wonder if we might think of one another and try to broaden our perspectives: to become curious and imagine what life must be like in one another’s shoes. And if in our imagining we can cultivate empathy, I suggest we think or pray blessings on each other. You don’t need to be religious: just think of it as offering good wishes, if that helps. Because in these strange, difficult times, I believe we need all the goodness we can get.
Blessings on the youngest students, the elementary schoolers heading back to class. Give them peace and comfort in a world of masks and hand sanitizer and distance that they might not understand. Blessings on the little ones staying at home, struggling to make it through their online learning, tired of their home, missing their friends.
Blessings on all the older students, who are being called on to learn extraordinary flexibility and resilience at a very early age, in measures well beyond their years. Give them courage as they live in a landscape of “I-don’t-know” and “we-will-have-to-see” and “maybe” answers from parents and teachers and leaders — answers about subjects that used to be certain as the sun, like school and sports and theater. Though they shouldn’t have to, may they have the ability to hold plans about the future loosely and accept the myriad last-minute, small changes and massive upheavals to their lives with grace.
Blessings on the parents of kids of all ages, who wrestled with decisions about education, with choices each plagued by unique problems. Parents: may you know in your center that you made the very best decision you could. May you have peace and not second-guess yourself. Blessings on you as you navigate the challenges of this school year, the changes to schedule and routine that will undoubtedly come. If you are helping your student/s with at-home learning in any capacity, may you be blessed with great patience, wisdom, and wine, if it helps.
Blessings upon blessings upon blessings on the school teachers, who are literal living saints walking among us. May you be blessed with creativity as you are forced to reimagine and reinvent your lessons, to accommodate both classroom and virtual learning. May your stores of energy be miraculously filled as you make continual adjustments to your classrooms to keep everyone safe.
Blessings of good health and protection on all returning to school in this scary time. May we all do our parts to keep one another safe. Here’s to another school year, friends: be well, and blessings to you!
Elizabeth Eden is a mom, writer, yoga instructor and musician. She lives in Northgate with her big, beautiful, messy clan. In her free time, she enjoys wine, dystopian novels and documentaries on quantum physics. Send her ideas and feedback at trilakeslife@pikespeaknewspapers.com.