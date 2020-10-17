A Black Forest woman was seriously injured Friday morning when she was gored by a young male deer that may have been illegally raised by a neighbor, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said.
The woman had been walking her dog along a trail near her home when the 1½–year-old deer attacked her, injuring her head, face, and legs, according to officials. She was treated at a hospital and is expected to recover, wildlife officials said.
A male deer with blood on its antlers was located afterward and put down.
“Given the aggressive nature of the buck and the visible blood on its antlers, the officer euthanized the deer,” the release reported.
Wildlife officers had been investigating tips about a resident feeding a deer and possibly even raising it, the agency said in a news release.
“This is another sad example of what happens when people feed wildlife,” said Wildlife Manager Frank McGee. “They become habituated to people, lose their fear, and become aggressive and dangerous.”
Witnesses reported that they had seen the deer approaching people in the area on several occasions, according to the release. The victim told wildlife officers that she initially thought the deer was friendly and had reached out to pet it when she was attacked.
McGee said that human interaction with wildlife is increasing and some people are not obeying laws forbidding the feeding of wild animals.
“The issue is far more serious than ruined landscaping or even the car wrecks they cause,” he said.
Wildlife officials said they expect to issue a citation to the neighbor.
