A woman who was severely injured in a Christmas morning house fire in Black Forest has died, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office said Thursday.
Sherry MacMahon, 80, was airlifted to a burn unit in Denver with serious injuries following the Dec. 25 fire at a Bridle Bit Road residence. MacMahon succumbed to her injuries on Monday. The coroner hasn’t released the official cause of her death.
Several others were injured in the 3:45 a.m. blaze, officials from Black Forest Fire Rescue said. Paramedics evaluated three other people for injuries. Two of them were released “against medical advice,” another was taken to a hospital by ambulance.
Firefighters were initially sent to the wrong address and faced “significant water supply challenges” because the house is located far off the main road, Black Forest Fire Chief PJ Langmaid said in a news release.
“This fire required an extensive water supply shuttle operation involving agencies from eastern El Paso County, southern Douglas County and the Air Force Academy,” Langmaid said. “Without this partnership, local resources would have been quickly overwhelmed due to the lack of water supply.”
When firefighters arrived at the correct address, about three-fourths of the home was engulfed, Langmaid said. More than 30 area firefighters from multiple agencies worked to extinguish the flames.
Responding agencies included Black Forest Fire and Rescue, Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District, Larkspur Fire Protection District, Westcott Fire Protection District, Falcon Fire Protection District, Fountain Fire Department, and the Air Force Academy Fire and Emergency Services.
Contact the writer: 636-1623