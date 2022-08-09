There’s much to celebrate during the upcoming Black Forest Festival Weekend.
The 4th annual Black Forest Biergarten fundraiser will be held 6-9 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12 and the daylong festival, Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Black Forest Community Center, 12530 Black Forest Road. A longstanding community event, the annual festival is a popular staple, boasting a parade, outhouse races, kids’ games, live music, food, and its trademark pancake breakfast.
The theme for this year’s two-day festival is Strong Community Roots, as the event recognizes and honors Black Forest organizations that create strong roots within the community.
Tickets to the Biergarten are $20 per person at the door, or $15 in advance online at bit.ly/3cUSKVi. All proceeds go toward the “Raise the Roof” campaign to help provide a new roof to the Black Forest Community Center.
Included with the ticket price is a custom souvenir pint glass and a fill from one the featured breweries (or two different half-pint samples), as well as live music by Monument-based band WireWood Station. Additional pints ($5) or half-pints ($3) of beer will be available for purchase, as well as sodas and bottled water. Popcorn will be available for free. The brewery lineup includes Black Forest Brewing Co., Pikes Peak Brewing Co., Storybrook Brewing, Goat Patch Brewing Co., JAKs Brewing and Evergood Adventure Wines.
The 2022 Black Forest Festival on Saturday kicks off with the ever popular Pancake Breakfast from 6:30 – 9:30 a.m. in the Black Forest Community Center parking lot. The breakfast is free, and donations are accepted. Melange Duo will perform in the pavilion from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
The Black Forest Festival Artisan and Business Booth Fair will open at 8 a.m. in the Backyard Area and last until 3 p.m. More than 4,000 people are anticipated to attend to showcase small businesses and/or products.
The Black Forest Festival Parade, a favorite annual event, kicks off at 10:30 a.m. A parade awards ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. in the Music Pavilion.
Recognized during the parade will be the 2022 Keeper of the Keys of the Forest, who will be chosen from submitted nominations from the community. The Keeper of the Keys of the Forest traditoin “started in 1960 to honor members of the community for their service to Black Forest,” states weareblackforest.com.
The honoree will be a Black Forest resident who’s “active in promoting and preserving the seven keys that make the Black Forest special,” the website states.
The always fun to watch signature outhouse races will also return, held after the parade. A Black Forest Community Club source reported the races date to 1976, when residents wanted to host a watermelon feed in a nearby empty lot. However, toilets were needed for those who consumed too much beer and watermelon.
Moving two outhouses to the celebration solved the problem. The races are a fun sort of re-enactment, and includ teams of four pushing a fifth team member steering the wheeled outhouse creations.
Don’t forget to check out the assortment of live music in the Music Pavilion, located in the Log School Park, and in The Backyard. Acts include the Bare Bones Trombone Choir, Highland Troupe, Hot Boots Band, and Paul-David Francis Almond. A Saturday Beer Garden, held from noon — 3 p.m. at the Log School Park, will offer drinks, snacks and soda.
A nod to Black Forest history, interactive demonstrations include a visit from the Division of Wildlife, chainsaw carving, wool-spinning, bee-keeping, emerge aquaponics, fiber arts (creating with nature, Irish lace, rug-braiding and weaving), host-a-hive, kids crafts, live alpacas, a petting zoo, pony and tractor rides and rock painting.
All money raised goes toward festival expenses, and 100% of any net proceeds are donated to local charities and nonprofit organizations.
A map and schedule can be accessed at WeAreBlackForest.com.