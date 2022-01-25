BLACK FOREST • Chapter 1100 of AARP is getting started again after being inactive since March 2020 due to the COVID pandemic.
Chapter officer vacancies are being filled, activities are being planned — such as a picnic in July, and informational programs are being scheduled. We are looking forward to bouncing back from the pandemic stronger than ever.
The January chapter meeting feathered two special presentations, given after the traditional buffet lunch and a short business meeting. The first featured Martha Lovell, who discussed The Honor Flights of Southern Colorado, which honors the service of all military veterans. The Honor Flights to Washington, D.C., are conducted as a way of saying “thank you” to all veterans, regardless of military branch or length of service, who have been honorably discharged. The three-day all expenses paid trip is arranged through The Honor Fight of Southern Colorado, a nonprofit organization. Veterans interested in participating in a Honor Flight and individuals who would like to volunteer to assist in this worthy cause may contact Lovell at 719-232-9803 or visit their website, honorflightsoco.net.
Ray Rozak provided a handout with a comprehensive list of emergency kit items suggested for individuals to have in their car when they travel. He noted several recent situations where people were stranded for many hours on major roads due to weather or traffic conditions without even the basic survival items of food or water. The lists Ray provided and more information on the Honor Flights are available on the Chapter Activities page of the Chapter 1100 website, aarpchapter1100blackforest.com.
Chapter 1100 meets at noon on the second Wednesday of each month in the Fellowship Hall of the Black Forest Lutheran Church, 12455 Black forest Road. All ages are welcome. Come visit one of our meetings.