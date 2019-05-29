Free shredding was not the only subject of the May AARP Chapter 1100 meeting, as the chapter also received honors for two of its members, had an informative program by Mountain View Electric, and enjoyed a potluck lunch as well.
Erica Meyer and Keven Holbrlok from Mountain View Electric Association Inc. (MVEA) presented a comprehensive and informative program on how to efficiently use electric energy and lower individual electric service bills. They also answered numerous questions from the membership.
Mountain View Electric is a power distribution company servicing El Paso County and areas of eastern Colorado. MVEA, incorporated in 1941, is a nonprofit electric cooperative owned and run by the members. MVEA provides electric service to a portion of eight counties located within a 5,000-square-mile territory of central Colorado. Several online applications, including a Home Energy Calculator, are available for their customer’s use at mvea.coop.
Chapter President Ray Rozak presented Herb and Pat Guild with the AARP Community Service Award and commemorative pin from AARP. The award recognized all the good they have done in the community. A certificate and letter of congratulations signed by Catherine Alicia Georges, AARP Volunteer President, and Jo Ann C. Jenkins, AARP Chief Executive Officer, both in Washington D.C., accompanied the award. Herb accepted the award on behalf of his wife, who was not available. Both are active Chapter 1100 members who have served on several Chapter committees, and worked many Chapter activities and projects.
Rozak also brought the membership up to date on several ongoing chapter projects and activities. This included the annual free shredding event scheduled for June 15 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Black Forest Lutheran Church, 12455 Black Forest Road. This is a safe and secure opportunity for individuals to bring up to three boxes or paper bags of unneeded personal and financial documents to be shredded by a professional document shredding company. Reservations are not required.
The Black Forest Chapter 1100 meets at noon on the second Wednesday of each month. The July meeting will be a catered picnic. Those interested in joining the chapter should call Ray at 495-6767 or Stan at 596-6787. Dues are $10 per year. All are welcome.