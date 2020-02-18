Black Forest Fire and Rescue Deputy Fire Chief James Rebitski presented a heart attack and stroke information to the Black Forest AARP Chapter 1100 on Feb. 12.
Rebitski talked about risk factors for heart disease — including heart attacks, diabetes, overweight and obesity, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and activities such as smoking — which can lead to heart failure. He fielded many questions from the membership regarding these topics.
The chief also presented a quick overview of how to prevent fires in the home. This includes the need for maintaining fire and carbon monoxide detectors in good working order. He emphasized that people who heat with wood or have wood fireplaces should have chimney systems inspected annually to make sure they are in safe working order.
Every family, regardless of whether or not they have a fireplace, should have a home fire escape plan with at least two ways out, he said. The escape plan must be well understood by the family members and exercised occasionally.
Black Forest Fire and Rescue has established a website, BFFire.org, which has additional information on fire safety and instructions on how to gain assistance from the fire department to make your home and area fire-safe.
The chapter announced that its "Fight Fraud, Shred Instead" free shredding event will be held June 20 at Black Forest Lutheran Church.
Call Candace at 314-330-0411 or visit aarpchapter1100blackforest.weebly.com for additional information on Chapter 1100 activities. All are welcome to attend the meetings.