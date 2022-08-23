Chapter 1100 of AARP celebrated its 50th anniversary Aug. 10 with awards, music and speakers. The special occasoin was themed “A time to Reminisce!”
Friends of the chapter and relatives of the original chapter members were invited attend, and several did.
Chapter President Candace Lehmann and Event Director Lavonne Hidy presided. Lehmann posted a handsome plaque from AARP Colorado recognizing the occasion and in appreciation and recognition of the chapter’s 50 years of service to AARP, and the chapter’s commitment to the motto. “To Serve Not to be Served.”
Colorado AARP State and Community Engagement Manager Jeremiah Mora congratulated thechapter on its long history of community service.
Special awards were presented to all the octogenarian members of the chapter, and a review of the history and accomplishments of Chapter 1100 was presented.
Especially noteworthy was the recognition that Chapter 1100 had been selected 14 times in the last 20 years as the best AARP Chapter in Colorado for community service, and individual chapter members have been formally recognized by AARP Colorado on 29 occasions during the same period for their unique community service activities.
The Forest Chorus, an a capella signing group, led a short singalong program of patriotic songs to the delight of all present. Several longtime Black Forest residents described the community 50 years ago, and their recollections of some of the original Chapter 1100 members, noting that very much has changed in the community since the chapter was founded in 1972.
Attendees were encouraged to look through the extensive set of chapter scrapbooks and to help themselves to the table with literature and items of common need that were provided by AARP and the chapter.
At the conclusion of the ceremonies, everyone was invited to partake of the cake and ice cream, and to socialize before departing.
Chapter 1100 has always been active in community outreach. For 11 years, the chapter conducted a free shredding of personal documents, interrupted only by the current COVID pandemic. During that span, about 3,500 individuals were served, well over a million pounds of paper was shredded, and 5,635 pounds of food and $5,253 was donated to the local food bank, Black Forest Cares. The chapter has also actively participated in the annual Black Forest Festival, has supported the Bruce McCandless Veterans Community Living Center at Florence, has staffed information tables at many community fairs and exhibits, and was active in the outreach and assistance to individuals who suffered from the Waldo Canyon and Black Forest Fires. The chapter has also partnered with church and several charitable organizations to raise donations for numerous charitable causes.
The chapter publishes a monthly newsletter, maintains a website, has an annual picnic, potluck lunches, annual “lunches out,” and has had numerous interesting and educational guest programs at chapter meetings.
The only AARP in the greater Colorado Springs area, Chapter 1100 meets at noon the second Wednesday of each month at the Black Forest Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 12455 Black Forest Road. All ages are welcome. Contact Chapter President Candace Lehmann at 314-330-0411, for more information.