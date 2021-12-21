The December meeting of Chapter 1100 of AARP in Black Forest was joyous indeed. There was a good turnout and a delicious catered chicken dinner was enjoyed along with the side dishes, drinks and desserts provided by the members.
President Candace Lehmann presided over a short business meeting which filled the gaps in the organization and activities that remained after our almost two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic.
The business meeting was culminated with the award of the 2020 and 2021 Chapter Longevity Badges. These unique nametag badges are presented in five-year increments to members with five or more years of uninterrupted membership in the chapter. The badges, although earned by members, were not presented in 2020 because the chapter met only three times that year.
Santa’s sleigh, laden with many wrapped packages, was present at the meeting. Ray and Lin Rozak, Santa’s helpers, distributed the presents to the membership. The many potted poinsettias which decorated the festive scene were also given away. Everyone who attended received at least two or more items.
The next Chapter meeting is scheduled for noon Jan, 12 at the Black Forest Lutheran Church 12455 Black Forest Road. All ages are welcome.