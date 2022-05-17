BLACK FOREST • The program for the May 11 AARP Chapter 1100 meeting was entitled “Stop the Bleed.”
The Stop the Bleed Education Program is a national initiative established because of many recent situations where injured individuals and children have bled to death after injury while awaiting arrival of trained medical personnel.
The program, which offers hands-on instruction, is designed to help mitigate this problem.
It was presented by three highly qualified and experienced paramedics led by Lori Morgan, Trauma Outreach & Injury Prevention specialist, from UCHealth in Colorado Springs.
The Certifying Class of instruction focused on the following important steps: Once personal safety is confirmed, call or text 911 and report the location and need for medical help; then stop the bleeding by using whatever is available to directly compress the bleeding, or perhaps even to place a tourniquet above the injury site.
After a discussion of the techniques for stopping bleeding from injuries, Morgan and her colleagues, Hannah Weydert and Cyndy Larsen, divided the chapter members into three groups and led everyone in a hands-on exercise to accomplish bleeding stoppage techniques on mannequins.
At the conclusion of the instruction. each Chapter 1100 participant was presented a Certificate of Completion of the Stop The Bleed Course on behalf of the American College of Surgeons.
The day’s activities also included the usual chapter pot-luck lunch and a short business meeting.
The Chapter program for June 8 will feature a representative of Mountain View Electric who will present a “spectacular” outdoor demonstration of the dangers of high voltage electricity. You don’t want to miss this! Other near term activities include the annual Chapter Picnic on July 13, and a special Aug. 10 meeting celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the founding of Chapter 1100 in Black Forest.
The anniversary celebration will start at 11:30 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall of the Black Forest Lutheran Church, and is open to all current and past friends of the Chapter.
A review of the chapter activities over the years is planned as are several awards and other activities.
For membership info, visit aarpchapter1100blackforest.com.