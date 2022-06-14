BLACK FOREST • A team from Mountain View Electric Association recently provided AARP Chapter 1100 with a series of demonstrations and a discussion on the dangers associated with downed electrical wires.
Led by Jason Matzke, North Operations Superintendent, the MVEA team used their especially rigged trailer to graphically show the devastating effects of high voltages on tissues similar to those in the human body.
The June 8 program at the Black Forest AARP meeting was especially appreciated, since most of the chapter members live in areas which have seen downed power lines due to storms. It was a good lesson for anyone who might come upon an accident or situation where downed power lines are a factor. The basic safety rule is that a power company must be called before approaching any power line that is down, whether it appears dangerous or not.
The MVEA program and demonstration is available to area youth and adult groups. Call Matzke at 719-494-2622 if you are interested in scheduling a demonstration.
The chapter business meeting focused on the upcoming activities including the chapter’s 50th Anniversary celebration starting at 1 p.m. Aug. 10 in Black Forest Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall. All friends of the hacpter and current and past member families are invited to attend. Activities will include a presentation by AARP Colorado recognizing the occasion, a review of the chapter history, and a personal recognition of all octogenarian chapter members present. Cake and ice cream will be served.
The Black Forest AARP Chapter meets at noon on the second Wednesday of each month at in the Fellowship Hall of the Lutheran Church, 12455 Black Forest Road. All ages are eligible for membership. Come visit us and enjoy our monthly programs.
The next chapter meeting will be the annual picnic at the Black Forest Regional Park on July 13. Call Candace at 314-330-0411 for more information.