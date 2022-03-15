Black Forest Fire and Rescue Deputy Fire Chief James Rebitski and Administrative Officer Rachael Dunn presented an outstanding program, “Understanding Wildland Fire and Preparedness in Black Forest,” at the March 9 AARP Chapter 1100 meeting in Black Forest.
The presentation emphasized situation awareness on the part of the property owner. Key aspects of situation awareness, such as potential evacuation escape routes, personal medications, important papers such as insurance policies, and family notification lists were identified as basic items to be included in every disaster preparedness plan.
Rebitski led a discussion of questions from the membership which covered many practical applications of situations encountered locally. He suggested individuals visit the Black Forest Fire and Rescue website, bffire.org/ready-set-go, to review the extensive list of emergency planning items which are available and should be considered.
The chief also noted the willingness of fire mitigation experts to visit properties and recommend ways which fire danger can be reduced on properties in Black Forest.
The April 13 Chapter meeting program will be provided by Mountain View Electric Association. Weather permitting, the program will include graphic outdoor demonstrations to illustrate the extreme danger that downed electrical wires are to people and animals.
Driver Safety classes are scheduled to resume in mid-April.
Individuals of all ages are invited to attend Chapter 1100 meetings. Annual dues for 2022 are $5. The Black Forest AARP Chapter meets at noon the second Wednesday of each month in the Fellowship Hall of the Black Forest Lutheran Church, 12455 Black Forest Road. Contact Chapter President Candace Lehmann at 314-330-0411 or visit the Chapter 1100 website, aarpchapter1100blackforest.com, for more information.