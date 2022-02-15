BLACK FOREST • The February meeting of Chapter 1100 included an educational presentation by Dan Hamilton of Force Broadband, a veteran-owned high-speed internet and phone service provider.
Force Broadband is headquartered in Monument, and also serves the Black Forest area.
The usual potluck lunch provided a wide variety of delicious entrees, salads and vegetables plus an array of mouthwatering desserts — all in an atmosphere of Valentine’s Day decorations.
Upcoming Chapter 1100 meetings will include a variety of informative programs. For example, the Black Forest Fire and Rescue chief will talk about home safety and disaster evacuation routes, and on another occasion, hands-on fire extinguisher training (an outdoors weather-permitting program).
Lori Morgan from UCHealth will present a first aid program entitled “Stop the Bleed — Save a Life” and, on another occasion, a program on how to prevent falls and improve balance. Another program by representatives from Mountain View Electric will demonstrate the dangers of downed wires — what to do and what not to do.
Chapter 1100 meets at noon the second Wednesday of each month in the Fellowship Hall of the Black Forest Lutheran Church, 12455 Black Forest Road. Guests of any age are welcome. Questions regarding the meeting or program should be directed to Chapter President Candace Lehmann at 314-33-.0411.
The March 9 meeting of Chapter 1100 of AARP will feature a catered entrée, with members bringing salads, side dishes and desserts.