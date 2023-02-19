AARP Chapter 1100 in Black Forest had an information-filled day at its February monthly meeting.

Chapter President Candace Lehmann presided over the Feb. 8 meeting, which started with an invocation and pledge to the flag. The agenda included a timely presentation of a program of tax strategies, the recognition of past chapter presidents and their years of service, and a highlight of several upcoming chapter activities and business items.

The speaker, James Krueger, a local tax consultant, provided an interesting and timely presentation which highlighted the tax aspects of various investments and income streams which fall under federal and state tax laws. His emphasis was on how individuals should study alternate ways to legally minimize the amount of taxes they owe.

Chapter Treasurer Jim Belk discussed the current chapter financial situation, then presented the 2023 Annual Budget to the membership for approval. When voted on, the budget was approved as presented.

Upcoming chapter activities included the status of planning for a free shredding event this summer, the status and schedule for updating the Chapter Handbook, which is the primary governing document of the chapter, the collection of can pull-tabs for a local charity, and the plans for the chapter to have lunch at a local buffet restaurant next month.

All expectations are for an interesting and fun summer serving our community. Individuals interested in visiting or joining Chapter 1100 may contact Lehmann at 314-330-0411. Information on past chapter activities and history is available at aarpchapter1100blackforest.com.