The Black Forest AARP Chapter 1100 October meeting was a celebration of community service, education, and the 47th anniversary of Chapter 1100.
After a delicious lunch and the cutting of a birthday cake, Chapter President Ray Rozak presented a check from the Chapter membership to Bryan Spinner of Hope Restored, a faith-based nonprofit in Colorado Springs whose mission is responding to and training others to clean up in the wake of disasters. The donation will be used for equipment maintenance and operation. Hope Restored, incorporated in 2011, has responded to the needs of more than 1,000 victims of fire, flood, tornado, and flood disasters across the nation, including in the Black Forest area.
Stephanie Bevan, community relations and marketing representative from Rocky Mountain Health Care Services, presented a program outlining the organization’s operation and the national Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) model. She answered questions regarding eligibility for inclusion and how services are funded. Rocky Mountain Health Care Services is the presenting sponsor at the Senior Resource Council’s Nov. 17 Holiday Dinner Dance at the City Auditorium in Colorado Springs, which is open to all seniors who make reservations. AARP Chapter 1100 will also assist by providing volunteer services for the event.
Chapter 1100 Special Longevity Badges were presented to chapter members by Awards Committee Chairperson Lavonne Hidy. Electa Beckner was presented a badge for being a chapter member for 20 years. Carolyn Jawarski received a badge for 15 years, and Ray and Lin Rozak, Chuck and Shirley Karlstrum, Lavonne Hidy, and Rosemary O’Connell received badges for 10 years of service. The “spooks” were not to be entirely denied, however. They were all called forward and judged by the membership. It was a close contest with several unique and unusual costumes on display. The winners were Herb Guild and Lavonne Hidy; each received a certificate for a free pie for their winning costume.
The next Chapter 1100 meeting will start at noon Nov. 14 in the Fellowship Hall of the Black Forest Lutheran Church, 12455 Black Forest Road. All are welcome.
For more information, call Ray at 495-6767.