No doubt many of you have visited the Garden of Gods. Did you glimpse the majestic Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep that sometimes come down out of the hills and wander the park?
They are part of what we call the Rampart Range bighorn sheep herd that wanders the steep, rocky areas of Waldo Canyon and Queen’s Canyon, feed and rest on the open cliffs of the old mine scar. They roam from Garden of the Gods north to the Pikeview quarry.
This small herd — around 135 sheep — is pretty large in stature for its ability to help expand and perpetuate the bighorn sheep populations throughout Colorado.
And the Rampart herd has some impressive rams with massive horns. When you see these rams flanked by the red rocks of the Garden, you immediately understand why this animal is Colorado’s state mammal and the symbol for Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
I love when I get to work with the Rampart herd and I especially like the story of how it came to be. It’s a classic tale. Best of all, it’s true.
Back in 1946, wildlife biologists with CPW’s predecessor agency wanted to move some bighorn sheep to Pikes Peak. These bighorn sheep would come from the Taryall-Kenosha Mountain bighorn sheep herd near Bailey.
This Tarryall-Kenosha Mountain herd at one time was one of the largest and most well-known herds in the country with well over 1,000 animals. Just two years earlier, in 1944, our wildlife biologists had been the first in the nation to successfully capture bighorn to use for relocation and rebuilding herds elsewhere.
In fact, sheep from the Tarryall-Kenosha Mountain herd were used to bolster and create herds all over Colorado as the agency sought to rebuild bighorn sheep populations throughout the state.
But the Rampart herd was never a planned relocation effort. It happened quite by accident.
In 1946, wildlife biologists captured 14 sheep from the Tarryall-Kenosha Mountain herd, loaded them into a truck and shipped them towards Pikes Peak. But the truck broke down in Green Mountain Falls.
Worried the sheep wouldn’t survive in the truck until it was fixed, the driver simply released the 14 sheep on board. The hope was the bighorn sheep would just head south up Pikes Peak.
Guess the sheep didn’t know the plan.
Instead of heading south and up the slopes of Pikes Peak, the bighorn sheep turned north toward the Rampart Range.
But they almost didn’t make it at all. Seems the 14 sheep stopped right in the middle of the Midland Railroad tracks that snaked up Ute Pass right as a train was coming. A complete disaster was avoided when all but one ram escaped.
The remaining 13 sheep crossed U.S. Highway 24 and eventually settled in the Rampart Range, where they live anywhere from about 6,500 feet at the Garden up to 8,000 feet near the top of the old quarry. They never mixed with the Pikes Peak herd, which survives at considerably higher altitudes of 9,000 feet up to the summit at 14,115 feet.
Though the Rampart Range bighorn sheep herd may have been an accident, it has turned out to be lucky.
If you’ve ever driven the Pikes Peak highway, you know how quickly the climate changes the higher you go. It’s much more severe and the landscape unforgiving, compared to just a few thousand feet lower.
The Rampart Range bighorn sheep have much calmer weather and better forage to sustain themselves throughout the year. During the spring and summer, for example, they graze on nice green grass in Glen Eyrie and in the Mountain Shadows neighborhood.
Feeding off of better vegetation and not having to look long and hard for it helps keep the bighorn sheep well fed and generally healthier. Of course, happier and healthier rams and ewes contribute to the birth of more lambs.
And the female bighorn sheep, or ewes, in the Rampart herd have a very high productivity rate. Many of the ewes that are in the herd get pregnant each year and will drop a new lamb during the spring. This track record of consistent breeding makes the Rampart herd ideal for helping CPW continue its mission of sustaining wildlife statewide.
So every few years we capture some of these sheep — usually 20 or so — to repopulate areas around Colorado that don’t have sheep or lost their herds due to disease. Bighorn sheep are vulnerable to lung disease, which often are transmitted by domestic livestock.
In February 2018, CPW captured 24 sheep, mostly ewes, lambs and a few young rams from the Rampart herd. We gave each a physical exam and an ear-tag, loaded them into a cattle trailer and released them in Badger Creek Canyon northeast of Salida.
We recently tried to capture another 20 sheep from the Rampart herd to rebuild an historic herd in the Beaver Creek area near Skagway Reservoir southeast of Victor. This transplant effort involved a helicopter that would carry sheep in slings into the extremely remote area.
Unfortunately, no sheep were captured during this year’s effort. After a month of baiting the sheep to get them used to walking under a large net, we believe a mountain lion visited the bait site and spooked the sheep away the morning of the planned capture. In the weeks since, visitors to the Garden of the Gods have reported numerous bighorn sheep sightings.
It’s frustrating because of the amount of time and effort put into the project. It takes a small army of CPW staff to conduct a capture and transplant. But nothing is ever guaranteed when dealing with wild animals. But we will give another try again in 2022 and hope the mountain lions stay away.
Hopefully you get a chance to visit the Garden of the Gods area and see these amazing animals. When you do, remember these Rampart Range bighorn sheep are helping perpetuate bighorn sheep all over the state for everyone to enjoy.
As always, if you have any questions, comments or column ideas, please call me at 719-439-9637.
Corey Adler holds a degree in wildlife management from Virginia Tech. He works as a district wildlife manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife in northwest El Paso County and Colorado Springs.